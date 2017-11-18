× New brewery in Greensboro expected to open by the end of the year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new nano-brewery called Leveneleven Brewing is expected to open at 1111 Coliseum Blvd. by the end of the year, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Dan Morgan is opening the 2200-square-foot brewery in a strip center facing the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Leveneleven is a spin-off of Morgan’s home brewing supply shop, Big Dan’s Brew Shed, which is next door at 1113 Coliseum Blvd.

Big Dan’s opened six years ago on N.C. 68 near I-40, but Morgan relocated the shop to Coliseum Boulevard in May.

“We’ve been working on the idea of a brewery for about three years,” Morgan said. “I wanted to have a brewery that produced 10 barrels. But … we ran into some walls.”

