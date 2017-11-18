× Malcolm Young, guitarist and founding member of AC/DC, dies at 64

Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitarist and co-founder of the legendary rock band AC/DC, has died. He was 64.

Young founded the Australian rock band with his brother Angus in 1973 and was with a member until retiring in 2014 due to health reasons, except for a brief absence in 1988.

It was later revealed that he had dementia and would be permanently retiring.

“As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special,” Angus Young, wrote on Facebook on Saturday. “He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done.”

Young and the other members of AC/DC were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Some of the band’s most popular songs include “Back in Black,” “Thunderstruck,” “Hells Bells,” “You Shook me all Night Long” and “For Those About to Rock.”