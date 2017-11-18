Here’s how to check to see if you have unclaimed cash in NC; state may be holding money with your name on it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Both Carolinas have unclaimed money sitting around, maybe with your name on it, according to WSOC.

North Carolina has approximately $650 million. South Carolina has about $550 million. So, between the two, there is more than $1 billion in unclaimed cash for the taking.

There’s no timeframe people must claim by, and if the person is dead, his or her heirs get the cash. That happens a fair amount and it can be a life-changing shock.

“It’s actually fairly easy, especially if it relates to a grandparent or somebody who put money aside for you in a bank account that you never knew of and it had $30 in it or $50 and, you know, checks got lost in the mail,” said N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell.

Click here to check if you have unclaimed cash in North Carolina.

Click here to check if you have unclaimed cash in South Carolina.