× Forsyth County mansion with appraised value of $3 million still up for auction

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A 15,000-square-foot estate at 7980 Valley View in Clemmons is still up for auction, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The estate is the former home of Robert Lasater, an executive with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., and his wife, Nancy, the niece of R.J. Reynolds.

It was put on the market by Rick King, a retired Reynolds executive, and his wife, Lisa, in 2011.

On Friday, Concierge Auctions said in a statement that the auction has been extended to Dec. 5 “to provide our global clients ample time to tour the property and complete their due diligence.”

Concierge Auctions said that it has received 663 prospects for the property, 76 open house visitors and 30 qualified showings in just four weeks.

The home and property have an appraised value of $3 million, according to the Forsyth County Tax Administration.

