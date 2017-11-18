× Deputies arrest Alamance County man accused of having several child porn videos

SNOW CAMP, N.C. – Deputies have arrested an Alamance County man accused of having more than two dozen videos of child pornography.

S. Dexter Ray, 60, of Snow Camp, faces 25 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The suspect was arrested Friday after the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at his home in Snow Camp on Wednesday.

The search warrant stemmed from a sex offense that was reported on September 11, according to deputies.

Multiple electronic devices and media storage devices were seized from the suspect’s home and submitted to the FBI for digital recovery.

The FBI recovered 25 videos containing child pornography from the evidence that had been submitted.

Ray is currently being held at the Alamance County Detention Center under a $2,500,000 secured bond and has court planned for Monday.