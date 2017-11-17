× Suspect arrested in connection with Winston-Salem man’s 2015 shooting death

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened at a Winston-Salem home in 2015, according to Winston-Salem police.

On Oct. 9, 2015, police were called to a home in the 1700 block of E. Devonshire St. around 4:15 a.m. in reference to a noise complaint. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Kendrick Smith dead in front of the home.

As officers approached the home, they heard gunfire and a large crowd started to frantically flee the scene.

Smith was found dead and 30-year-old Wayne Warren III was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. Warren was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, police arrested 22-year-old Devonte Roderick Francis in connection with Smith’s death. Police say the break in the case happened when a witness saw a Winston-Salem Police Department video on the incident and provided law enforcement with additional information.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.