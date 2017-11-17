× Man shot, found lying in road in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning in Thomasville.

At 2:37 a.m., police received a call about a man lying in the roadway in the 200 block of Church Street. The caller believed he may have been hit by a car, but officers found the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Thomasville Police Department at (336) 475-4260.

BREAKING: Overnight shooting in Thomasville. One man shot, investigators still on scene. pic.twitter.com/x1Z3NDlEQU — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) November 17, 2017