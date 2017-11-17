× Man shot, found lying in road in Thomasville has died; man identified

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man found shot and lying in a roadway in Thomasville has died, according to a press release from the Thomasville Police Department.

Robert Allen Smith, 59, of Highland Avenue, was found early Friday lying in the street in the 200 block of Church Street.

At 2:37 a.m., officers arrived on the scene and determined Smith was suffering from a gunshot wound. A passerby stopped and called police after seeing Smith in the middle of the road. The passerby thought the man may have been a victim of a hit and run.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he died.

Detectives are still on scene canvassing the neighborhood and awaiting a search warrant for an apartment where investigators believe Smith was prior to the shooting.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone having any information is encouraged to call police at (336) 475-7755 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.