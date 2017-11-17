× Man accused of leaving 2 kids in car while in strip club

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of leaving his two children, one a 3-month-old baby, in the backseat of his car while he was inside a strip club, according to WBBH.

Willie Jordan Jr. faces child neglect charges after he allegedly left the infant and 3-year-old child in the car while he went inside Scarlett’s.

The strip club’s general manager, Christopher Mays, told police Jordan was inside for “about 30 to 40 minutes.”

A customer heard the infant crying and was able to help the 3-year-old unlock the car. Mays said the child was found upside down.

“God only knows how much longer an upside down infant has in a car seat,” he said.