× Lexington man suspected in UNC Chapel Hill tree explosion says ‘hug a tree’ in court

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Lexington man accused of setting up an explosive device at a historic tree on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus made his first court appearance Thursday, WTVD reports.

Joshua D. Edwards, 24, entered the Orange County Courthouse in handcuffs and wearing a smile, declaring, “Hug a tree for me, please. Hug a tree.”

Edwards, a former UNC student, is charged with six felonies, including malicious use of incendiary device

His appearance comes two weeks after the incident at the Davie Poplar Tree on UNC’s campus and it also follows two weeks that Edwards spent in medical evaluation.

The fire injured one professor, Dan Reichart, who said he feels no anger toward Edwards but hopes justice is served.

Video from witnesses showed the professor trying to stomp out a fire at the base of the tree moments before the explosion happened.

Reichart, whose UNC career in the Astronomy department spans 15 years, received the Old North State Award on Thursday from Gov. Roy Cooper for his bravery in trying to put out the fire. He sustained first- and second-degree burns on his face and arms, and plans to return to class in the spring.

This is NOT my video – origin unknown – but here is the video from someone's Snapchat of what happened @hgargan @newsobserver pic.twitter.com/1fXyHhoi55 — John Bauman (@bauman_john) November 2, 2017