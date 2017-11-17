× Lexington man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl “several times” over the last three years, according to a press release.

On Oct. 16, the teen reported to her school resource officer that over the last three years she had been sexually and physically assaulted by 45-year-old Ryan McTheny. She told the officer she felt safe reporting the incidents because McTheny is already in jail on unrelated charges.

The girl was interviewed at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center and provided details about multiple events.

McTheny is charged with sex offense on a child, indecent liberties, child abuse inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, attempted second-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping and two counts of assault on a female.

McTheny remains behind bars with an additional $750,000 secured bond.