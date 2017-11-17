High Point is diving into a construction renaissance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The sound of metal warping, rubble moving machines fill the air of the furniture capitol of the world.

People in High Point are noticing it's changing more and more every day and construction is the beginning and the end of that change for many buildings.

Construction is underway for three new showrooms in the furniture district.

"We're fortunate to be dependent on the Furniture Market," said High Point resident Bill Guy. "And another way to look at it is we're unfortunate to be dependent on it, because that's all we got downtown."

But some people want to change that dependency.

The city of High Point is throwing a Demo Day party to celebrate the first demolition of buildings to make way for the multi-use stadium.

December 1st, residents can expect music, food, trucks and more on the corner of Pine Street and Church Avenue from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

"This is an example of the city stepping forward and saying there's so much more that we can do," said the city's communications director Jeron Hollis.

For some it's not the stadium, but what will be built around it that’s exciting.

"Things like the children's museum, and the apartments and restaurants, and that's the main thing," said Shari Rogers. "I'm not a big baseball fan, but I probably will go out to a game because it's so close."

Over at the library, the parking lot is transforming into a space where vendors can gather for events and a farmer's market, hoping to be open in mid-December.

"It'll be good to be able to do things in my hometown as opposed to have to go to Charlotte or Winston or even Greensboro," said resident Lisa Boss.

And you may have noticed North State demolishing an old building next to its headquarters on Main Street. A rep from the company says there are currently no plans for what will fill that space.