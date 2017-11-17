Health and Safety: Safety at Work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Workplace safety is very important, especially since many of us spend so much of our time there. Cone Health’s Employee Health & Wellness department specializes in keeping employees safe and healthy on the job through onsite health clinics, occupational health services and education. During onsite health clinics, Cone Health medical staff can provide primary care services like physicals, health screenings or immunizations. All of our medical staff are trained in safety procedures before they visit your offices, and can teach classes on prevention and wellness.

Cone Health Employee Health & Wellness can also partner with local companies to create specialized safety plans and guides. They will analyze the work environment, common practices and processes to develop a safety guide specific to the work your employees are doing day in, and day out. This can include ways to avoid injury from repetitive motion or wellness screenings and plans to make sure employees are fit for duty.

Employee Health & Wellness can also hold educational classes or lunch & learns to teach employees first aid, CPR, nutrition, smoking cessation, stress management and more. At Cone Health, our goal is to provide the tools needed to take care of any company’s most important assets – employees.

Spokesperson Background:

Wanda Smith is the system-wide manager of Employee Health and Wellness at Cone Health. She received her Associate of Science in nursing from the Cabarrus Hospital School of Nursing and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Regent University in New York. She completed her master’s degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.