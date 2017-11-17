Guilford County Schools accepting musical instrument donations as part of new campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Guilford County Schools has started a new campaign to get more musical instruments into students’ hands and the school system is asking for the public’s help.

The initiative is a new effort tied into Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 28 this year.

People in the community are being asked to donate used instruments or make a monetary contribution to the cause.

Students in school orchestra and band are provided instruments, but families face challenges outside of the classroom.

“A school orchestra can be cost prohibitive to a lot of students because it is expensive to rent an instrument, it is expensive to take private lessons,” said Christen Blanton Mack, an orchestra teacher at Peck Elementary.

The work outside of the classroom is what best puts students on track to earn music scholarships or pursue a career in music.

“What I would love to see, is my students being able to have an instrument at home that they could really practice because as you saw they work really hard when they're in here, but I see them for 45 minutes twice a week,” she said.

The campaign has the support of the Guilford County Board of Education.

Board chairman Alan Duncan says the Giving Tuesday initiative will help get more instruments to students and it will allow them to take the instruments home.

Moore Music Company in Greensboro is a partner, placing a priority on lower-income schools.

Not only is Moore Music Company accepting donations, but will use monetary donations to help with repairs.

“If they can find it in their heart to donate it, we’ll take it,” he said.

Although the focus on the campaign is on Giving Tuesday, donations are being accepted ahead of time.

People can donate a used instrument at Moore Music Company at 615 West Market Street in Greensboro.

Other drop-off sites are the Page High School auditorium at 201 Alma Pinnix Drive in Greensboro and the lobby of Centennial Station at 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.

Those two locations are prepared to accept donations on Nov. 28.

Monetary donations can be accepted through Dec. 31 at K12PaymentCenter.com.