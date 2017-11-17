Greensboro teen overcomes disability to find success in baseball, life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sitting on the sidelines is hard for Brittany Apgar. She's ready to bounce back from a leg injury.

The 14-year-old is a freshman at Southeast Guilford High School

"My self-esteem used to be really low and I used to try to hide that I have one hand, but then once I got involved in like my community and I've gotten more friends it's really helped me to know that I'm different because of it and that's not a reason I should hide it," she says.

Apgar loves baseball and was the only girl on a team in Summerfield.

Her talents have taken her far. She credits her success, in part, to her dad.

Now she plays for a national team based in Washington.

"I try to help to motivate people and I think that me getting out there to show that girls can play and disabled people can play," Apgar said. "I think it shows that it doesn't matter who you are or what you come from you can still do whatever you want."

