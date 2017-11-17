× Greensboro Cook Out reopens after fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Cook Out restaurant on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro has reopened after a fire in mid-October.

The building sustained heavy damaged after a fire on Oct. 18.

An employee was in the kitchen when she saw black smoke. She ran out of the building and to another nearby business to call 911.

The woman was not injured.

The Battleground location has a drive-through and walk-up window.

The 28-year-old chain originated in Greensboro and is known for its burgers, fries and milkshakes.

Cook Out – Battleground Avenue is back open! 🎉 We love you Greensboro, NC! ❤️♨️ pic.twitter.com/mew8YBt9bk — Cook Out (@CookOut) November 14, 2017