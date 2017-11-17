× Danica Patrick to end racing career after next year’s Indy 500

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Danica Patrick has announced that she will end her racing career after the Indianapolis 500 next year.

Patrick fought back tears as she announced that this year will be her last full-time season in NASCAR.

She currently competes full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 10 Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing.