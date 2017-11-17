Danica Patrick to end racing career after next year’s Indy 500

SPARTA, KY - JULY 11: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 GoDaddy Chevrolet, takes part in pre-race ceremonies for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Advance Auto Parts at Kentucky Speedway on July 11, 2015 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Danica Patrick has announced that she will end her racing career after the Indianapolis 500 next year.
Patrick fought back tears as she announced that this year will be her last full-time season in NASCAR.
She currently competes full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 10 Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing.