Charlotte grandmother fights off attacker in her home: 'God gave me strength'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 63-year-old grandmother was attacked in her Charlotte home early Thursday morning but managed to fight off her intruder, WSOC reports.

The woman said she found the man in her bathroom early Thursday morning.

Police were called around 1 a.m. to an apartment complex in reference to a breaking and entering.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said a young man forced her clothes off and tried to get her to perform sex acts until she found the strength to fight back.

“I was just shaking,” she said. “I said, ‘Please, leave my house.’”

The woman, who was home by herself, said she relies on oxygen when she is sleeping and often uses a wheelchair.

She said the man moved her toward the couch and tried to force her to perform the acts, but she fought back and was able to get the attacker out of her home.

“God gave me strength and I just hope nobody goes through that stuff,” she said.