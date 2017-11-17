× Bruce Davis asks for recount in High Point mayoral race

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Several days after unofficial election results showed Jay Wagner defeated Bruce Davis in the High Point mayoral race, Davis is asking for a recount.

Davis confirmed the decision to FOX8 Friday morning.

Davis was a Guilford County Commissioner for 12 years.

Tackling crime is high on Davis’ list of priorities. He said he believes more conversations between police and the community would be helpful.

The unofficial results showed Wagner tallied 4,609 votes to Davis’ 4,556 votes.