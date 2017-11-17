At least 20 injured in massive fire at Pennsylvania nursing home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- At least 20 people were taken to the hospital after a 5-alarm fire broke out at a nursing home in Pennsylvania Thursday night.

Crews were called to Barclay Friends Nursing Home in West Chester around 11 p.m., CBS Philadelphia reports. The fire burned for several hours until being brought under control around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

According to WPVI, nine people were taken to Chester County Hospital and seven were taken to Paoli Memorial Hospital.

The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Additional information is unknown.