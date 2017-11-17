× Amber Alert for missing North Carolina child canceled

Update: The Amber Alert has been canceled, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. No other details were released.

Prior story

RED SPRINGS, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina child.

The Red Springs Police Department is searching for 21-month-old Colvin W. Zavier.

Colvin is 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The abductor is believed to be Sabrina Danielle Locklear, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Locklear is described as a 20-year-old Native American female who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, black or brown knee-high boots and black or brown jacket.

Anyone with information on this abduction is asked to call 911.