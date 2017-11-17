× 1 dead, 1 injured after police chase in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — One person was killed and another suffered serious injuries after a police chase in Eden Thursday night, according to a press release.

Police say an officer was sitting in the central portion of Eden and observed a vehicle traveling east on Meadow Road. The officer pulled behind the vehicle near Pierce Street and activated the car’s blue lights.

The suspect, driving a 1997 Kia Sophia, turned north onto Pierce Street and began to accelerate.

According to the release, the officer noticed the vehicle was driving erratically, which caused the officer to activate the car’s sirens.

The Kia then turned right at the intersection of Cox Street and Highway 14. The car continued to travel north on Highway 14 before losing control just passed Aiken Road.

The vehicle left the roadway on NC Highway 14 west and traveled down an embankment before overturning.

As a result, one person was taken Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and another was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash.