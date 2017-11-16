× Winston-Salem woman fighting deportation will not be detained

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman who went to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Charlotte Thursday afternoon learned she will not be deported — at least, not yet.

Minerva Garcia took sanctuary at a Greensboro church in June to avoid deportation. In October, she was able to go home after a judge ruled that her deportation order was vacated.

Garcia came to the United States 18 years ago on a visa and says she stayed illegally so her blind son could have more opportunities.

A Department of Homeland Security official told FOX8 reporter Carly Hildyard that when the judge vacated Garcia’s deportation order, it did not grant her legal statuses. The government still considers her to be in the United States illegally.

Now, her immigration status is essentially set back to square one.

Minerva’s lawyer has applied for her to get a Green Card, which would allow her to stay here legally.

JUST IN: Just spoke with a DHS official. He confirmed to me Minerva Garcia WILL NOT be detained today. @myfox8 — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) November 16, 2017

