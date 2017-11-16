× Thomasville man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old child

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A Thomasville man is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

George Stephen Holtz, 72, faces charges including five counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Deputies started investigating the alleged sexual assault on Oct. 18 and found evidence that Holtz forcibly performed sexual acts against the victim, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

The suspect was placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond and has court planned for Jan. 11 in Lexington.