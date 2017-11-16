× Sylvester Stallone denies accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl more than 30 years ago

Sylvester Stallone denies accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl while filming a movie in Las Vegas more than 30 years ago.

The Daily Mail published a report alleging that the movie star forced the minor to have group sex with him and his then-bodyguard at a Las Vegas Hilton hotel.

Stallone was 40 years old at the time of the allegations in 1986 and had been filming the movie “Over the Top.”

The alleged victim claims Stallone invited her to his Las Vegas hotel room, had sex with her and then asked his bodyguard, Michael De Luca, to join.

The woman claims she was uncomfortable when De Luca joined the sexual encounter, but felt she had no choice in the matter. She said Stallone told her if she told anyone about the incident, “they would have to beat her head in.”

The Daily Mail published a police report from the time, which details that the alleged victim said she did not want to press charges because she was humiliated and ashamed.

Stallone on Thursday vehemently denied all allegations, claiming it never happened.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story,” Stallone’s spokeswoman Michelle Bega told TMZ. “No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”