Special education teacher accused of dealing heroin at high school

SALISBURY, Md. -- A special education teacher at a Maryland high school is accused of selling heroin at school, according to WJLA.

Monica Snee, 51, is a teacher at Parkside High School in Wicomico County. Snee was arrested on Tuesday as she was driving off of school property.

Deputies found more than 100 capsules containing heroin, hundreds of oxycodone pills and Suboxone strips in her car. They also found $3,000 in cash.

She is charged with possession of heroin, distribution of heroin and distribution of heroin on school property.

Snee has been placed on administrative leave as the school launches an investigation.