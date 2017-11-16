Serious signs of declining health in family members

The holidays bring families together.

And while a lot of the time is spent around the dinner table, we should really use the visit to check in with older adults -- to make sure everything is OK.

Here are several signs of declining health in elderly family members:

  • Changes in physical appearance
  • Loss of mobility
  • Decline in house cleaning
  • Not preparing healthy meals
  • Changes in mood, memory or behavior
  • Changes in routine
  • Decline in personal hygiene

