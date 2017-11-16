Serious signs of declining health in family members

The holidays bring families together.
And while a lot of the time is spent around the dinner table, we should really use the visit to check in with older adults -- to make sure everything is OK.
Here are several signs of declining health in elderly family members:
- Changes in physical appearance
- Loss of mobility
- Decline in house cleaning
- Not preparing healthy meals
- Changes in mood, memory or behavior
- Changes in routine
- Decline in personal hygiene
Learn more in today's Successful Aging.
You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.