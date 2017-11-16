Serious signs of declining health in family members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays bring families together.

And while a lot of the time is spent around the dinner table, we should really use the visit to check in with older adults -- to make sure everything is OK.

Here are several signs of declining health in elderly family members:

Changes in physical appearance

Loss of mobility

Decline in house cleaning

Not preparing healthy meals

Changes in mood, memory or behavior

Changes in routine

Decline in personal hygiene

Learn more in today's Successful Aging.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.