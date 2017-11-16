× Police looking for man accused of robbing Subway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Subway restaurant in Winston-Salem at gunpoint on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to 472 Knollwood St. at about 10:45 a.m., according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police said the suspect entered the business, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money.

The suspect then took an undetermined amount of cash and left in a silver four-door vehicle with passenger side damage, according to police.

The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Knollwood Street toward Hawthorne Road.

Police said nobody was hurt in the robbery as there were no customers in the business at the time.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800 or (336) 773-7700.