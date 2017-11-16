Page Stroud from Sociably Yours shows off Thanksgiving appetizers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Page Stroud, from Sociably Yours, stopped by FOX8 on Thursday to show us these Thanksgiving appetizers.

This is the day to feast. Yes you are going to enjoy the “traditional” dinner but as you wait for all the dishes to be served, snack on these Sociably Yours favorites.

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

Ingredients

1 lb fresh asparagus

1 package of bacon (8-10 slices)

1/2 c of brown sugar

Directions

Wash and trim asparagus spears

Cut bacon strips in half crosswise

Wrap one-half bacon around each asparagus spear, leaving tip and end exposed.

Place on baking sheet (spray with cooking spray)

Bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes, or until bacon is cooked

Enjoy!

No-Bake Cheesecake Parfait

Ingredients

2 (8oz) packages cream cheese

3 tablespoons heavy cream

5 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups crushed graham crackers

1 1/2 cups fresh fruit

1 cup whipped cream

Directions

Beat the cream cheese, heavy cream and sugar in a bowl of a stand mixer until smooth. Add the lemon juice and vanilla extract and beat until light and creamy, about 3 minutes.

Transfer the cheesecake mixture to a sealable plastic bag, cut the tip for piping.

Add a layer of graham crackers to the bottom of each parfait glass. Top the graham crackers with a layer of cheesecake then a layer of fruit.

Top each parfait with a dollop of whipped cream and serve.

Sociably Yours Holiday Punch

Directions

Divide a liter of ginger ale among four glasses. Stir together 1/4 pineapple juice and 1/4 orange juice; pour over the ginger ale. Garnish with orange wedges and pineapple slices.​