NC woman poses for sister's court appearance, gets arrested for identity theft

WILSON, N.C. — Two North Carolina women were arrested after a woman appeared in court in place of her sister, WTVD reports.

On Tuesday, authorities say 18-year-old Anna Alston was set to appear in court for a case, but instead, her sister appeared in her place.

Tyeisha Alston, 24, allegedly took her sister’s place and told the court that she was Anna.

But when court officials announced there was an arrest warrant for Anna, Tyeisha reportedly admitted she wasn’t her sister.

When the judge ordered her to be taken into custody for identity theft, she reportedly ran.

While on the run, Tyeisha saw her sister near the courtroom and told her to flee as well.

A deputy working the metal detector at the courthouse attempted to stop Anna. The deputy and a Smithfield police officer were able to tackle her, but as they fell, he sustained a severe arm injury which will require surgery.

He was taken to hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Anna was charged with felony assault causing injury to a law enforcement officer, assault with a deadly weapon, and injury to property. Tyeisha was charged with identity theft, resisting a public official, and simple assault.

The women are behind bars on an $80,000 bond each.