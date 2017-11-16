× Man shot at home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 25-year-old man is in serious condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to Lt. Delray Anthony with the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Prospect Drive. The shooting was called in by Christopher Clark Long, who was shot in the torso.

Long identified the shooter as Jashawn Arnez Summer. He was arrested during a traffic stop several blocks away.

Long is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.