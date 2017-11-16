× Man dies after crash with UPS truck in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – One man is dead after a crash in Surry County on Thursday morning, according to John Shelton with Surry County Emergency Medical Services.

Hector Vargas, 41, of Cornelius, has been identified as the victim in the crash.

Crews were called to Interstate 74 at mile-marker 11 in Surry County at about 8:40 a.m. after a Honda Civic crashed into a cargo trailer of a UPS truck.

Vargas was driving by himself. He was pronounced dead shortly before 9 a.m.