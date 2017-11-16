× Man charged with multiple sex crimes with a child in Kernersville arrested in Florida

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man charged with multiple sex crimes with a child in Kernersville has been arrested in Florida, according to a press release.

An investigation into Michael Todd Pegram began in May.

On Nov. 8, Pegram was arrested in Osceola County and charged with nine counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of first-degree sex offense and attempted first-degree sex offense. The charges stem from incidents that happened from January 1991 through December 1996.

On Wednesday, Pegram appeared in an Osceola County courtroom and signed a waiver, waiving his right to an extradition hearing.

He is currently awaiting extradition back to Forsyth County.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.