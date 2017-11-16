× Man charged with driving lawn tractor while drunk

AURORA, Ill. — An Illinois man is accused of driving a John Deere lawn tractor in the street while drunk.

According to WGN, 50-year-old Ruben Garza allegedly drove the tractor in the street Friday afternoon. A witness told police that Garza appeared to be drunk, seemed to be falling asleep and stopped to urinate in a nearby yard

The witness also said that he almost hit a parked vehicle and began yelling at people as he drove by them.

An officer found Garza and ordered him to turn the tractor off. While being questioned, the offer reported that he smelled alcohol on Garza’s breath.

Garza also became belligerent and did not believe could be charged with a DUI because he was riding a lawn tractor, police say.

Garza is charged with two counts of driving under the influence, no registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.