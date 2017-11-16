× Greensboro man sentenced in death of food delivery driver

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man made a plea deal with prosecutors Thursday in the Oct. 11, 2015, shooting death of a restaurant delivery driver.

Jeremy Alexander Carter, who was originally charged with first-degree murder, took an Alford plea to second-degree murder in the death of Bakri Khidir Mohamed Khidir. An Alford plea means Carter did not admit guilt in Khidir’s death but felt it was in his best interest to take a plea deal instead of going to trial.

He also took an Alford plea to robbery with a firearm. He was originally charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Carter, 23, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Guilford County Superior Court.

Read more: Greensboro News & Record