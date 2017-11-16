FOX8 Morning Show anchors share favorite Thanksgiving meal recipes

Posted 11:33 am, November 16, 2017, by , Updated at 11:53AM, November 16, 2017

Thanksgiving is just days away and members of FOX8's morning show provided some of their favorite holiday meal recipes.

Brad’s Easy Fiesta Bean Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups frozen corn
  • 1 15 oz. can pintos
  • 1 cup chopped tomato
  • ½ cup chopped red onion
  • Fresh cilantro

Directions:

  1. Mix above ingredients together.
  2. 1 tablespoon olive oil
  3. ½ teaspoon minced garlic
  4. ½ cup lime juice
  5. ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  6. Stir together and pour over bean mixture, salt, and pepper to taste

Cindy's Chocolate Fudge Pie

Ingredients:

1 Pie crust

For the filling:

  • 1 cup half and half
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 8 ounces bittersweet chocolate-chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 3/4 cup cocoa powder
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 3 egg yolks

Directions:

To make the filling:

  1. In a bowl whisk together sugar, cocoa powder, flour, and salt.
  2. Combine in a saucepan, half and half, butter, and chocolate and stir over a medium-low heat until it becomes smooth.( Let it cool a few minutes before you add it over dry ingredients and eggs)
  3. Add eggs, egg yolks, and chocolate mixture into dry ingredients and stir until well-combined
  4. Transfer filling to pie crust in pan.
  5. Bake at 350 for 45 to 50 minutes (until the center is set and the edges start to crack)
  6. Cool 10-15 minutes before serving.

Cindy's Stuffing Balls

Ingredients:

  • cooking spray
  • 3/4 cup butter
  • 1/2 cup diced onion
  • 1/2 cup diced celery
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • 10 cups cubed whole wheat bread
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; grease with cooking spray.
  2. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and celery; cook and stir until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in salt, poultry seasoning, and pepper; cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute.
  3. Whisk eggs and chicken broth together in a large bowl. Fold in bread cubes and parsley. Pour in onion mixture; mix together until combined.
  4. Shape mixture into 2-inch balls and arrange on prepared baking sheet.
  5. Bake until golden and crisp, about 20 minutes.

Melissa's Grandmother Gresham’s Coconut Pound Cake

  • 3 c. all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp soda
  • 1/2 tsp powder
  • 1 cup butter
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 3 tsp coconut extract
  • 4 eggs

Directions:

  1. Whisk butter.
  2. Add sugar then eggs and beat well
  3. Add dry ingredients
  4. Add buttermilk and extract
  5. Beat 4 minutes
  6. Pour in greased and floured tube pan
  7. Bake 1 hour at 325 degrees

Glaze

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons Cairo syrup
  • 1/2 cup coconut
  • 2 tsp. Coconut extract

Directions:

  1. Bring sugar, water, butter, syrup to a boil
  2. Immediately remove from heat
  3. Add coconut and extract
  4. Spoon over cake while in pan