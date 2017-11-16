× Elderly woman allegedly dies while cleaning up from son’s suspected overdose

PORTAGE, Pa. — An elderly Pennsylvania woman is believed to have died after making with drugs while cleaning up from her son’s suspected overdose, according to WJAC.

On Nov. 5, Theresa Plummer, 69, found her son, Ronald Plummer, 45, unresponsive in the bathroom.

Ronald was taken to a local hospital and a died on Nov. 7. Theresa, who became short of breath after allegedly cleaning her son’s up drug paraphernalia, died on Nov. 6

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said the woman likely absorbed the substance through her skin or had a reaction that led to the shortness of breath.

“This is a caution for safety for anyone coming into contact with any type of powder substance,” Lees said. “You should use extreme caution and notify the proper authorities.

The coroner is waiting on toxicology reports for the cause of death.