Designs to Fight Hunger builds structures out of canned foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Starting Thursday at Hanes Mall, Friday in High Point and Monday at the Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro, people can drop off their canned donations for Designs to Fight Hunger. They will be collected at the locations through Dec. 27.

The Designs to Fight Hunger campaign helps build structures out of canned goods.

With the FOX8 Holiday Concerts set to begin in two weeks, you can listen to the sounds of the season for free with the donation of a canned food.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guys, OMG! Santa plays the banjo! pic.twitter.com/oP9NkDYbIQ — Katie Garner (@KatieGarnerTV) November 16, 2017

Come help us fight hunger at @HanesMall! We can't wait to see you! pic.twitter.com/OuhFfXfzgi — Katie Garner (@KatieGarnerTV) November 16, 2017

A lot of great work being done at @HanesMall this morning, and it's all to fight hunger! Learn more about how YOU can help at 8am on @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/qkjxNbUaOX — Katie Garner (@KatieGarnerTV) November 16, 2017