Designs to Fight Hunger builds structures out of canned foods

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Starting Thursday at Hanes Mall, Friday in High Point and Monday at the Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro, people can drop off their canned donations for Designs to Fight Hunger. They will be collected at the locations through Dec. 27.
The Designs to Fight Hunger campaign helps build structures out of canned goods.
With the FOX8 Holiday Concerts set to begin in two weeks, you can listen to the sounds of the season for free with the donation of a canned food.
36.099860 -80.244216