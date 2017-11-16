Davidson County Sheriff’s Office teaches church safety classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Even at church, Sgt. Randy Holbrook says anything can happen.

“You’re in a place of worship,” Holbrook said. “You think that’s the safest place in the world. We need everybody to have a plan.”

It’s a plan about two dozen people from various Davidson County churches want to learn to keep their congregations safe nearly two weeks after a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killed 26 people.

“It’s a shame,” Holbrook said. “It really is, that you can’t even go into the house of God without having to be worrying about someone coming in the door.”

Holbrook will be teaching Place of Worship Security and Safety Training at the sheriff’s office through the end of the year.

The first class was Thursday night and went over different rules for doing security checks.

“The windows, the doors, do you have cameras, do you have alarm systems?” Holbrook said.

Holbrook says it’s also important to keep track of who’s inside the church.

“How many children, how many elderly people, how many handicapped? And what’s going to be the protocol for getting these people out of the church?” he said.

He also says all churches need a security team and one person who calls for help.

“You don’t want the whole church calling 911,” Holbrook said. “You need to have someone designated to do that.”

Venice Williams is an usher at Union Baptist Church in Lexington.

“I’m just looking for tools to help us stay safe,” Williams said.

She and others in the class say the shooting in Texas was a big wake-up call to have a plan in place.

“We are often the front line,” she said. “We are at the doors and so I need to help my members to know what to look for.”

“We hope to increase our security as much as we can,” said Horace Hill, a deacon at Coggins Memorial Baptist Church.

The three-hour classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but to attend, you have to schedule in advance.

For more information, call (336) 242-2908.