Burlington mom wants public’s help to bring son’s killer to justice

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- "It hurts so bad to put your son down," Deshannon Kelly said. "And not knowing where the person is that killed him. Burlington is only so big. Somebody knows something. Someone needs to help."

Deshannon Kelly is still trying to process her teenage son's death. More than a week ago, Travonte Compton was shot and killed on Vance Street in Burlington. Two arrests have been made in connection to the case, but police say the killer is still at large.

"Travonte's heart was just full of love and he loved everybody," Kelly said.

Travonte went to church every Sunday and was really involved, according to his mom. He wanted to go into the military after high school.

Police have a suspect, 17-year-old Naje Moore. There's a warrant out for his arrest for first-degree murder.

"He just befriended the wrong friends," Kelly said. "We're just asking that Naje, turn yourself in. Give us justice, and get Tre justice."

If you know anything about the case, you can leave an anonymous tip for Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100. Moore is considered armed and dangerous, per police.