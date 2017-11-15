Woman makes son do yard work for free after being suspended from school

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Louisiana woman made her son do yard work for free as punishment after he was suspended from school, according to KSLA.

Demetris Payne posted a message offering her son’s lawn services to Facebook group South Bossier Online Yard Sale.

The post read, “My son has been suspended for three days from school for discipline. He will do your lawn service, he will rake your yard, mow if you supply the mower, pick up trash, or wash your car for free. Maximum three hours. If anyone has a rake they would like to donate will be awesome.”

Payne said she had so many service requests that she had to make a schedule to keep up with them.

“He’s booked up for this weekend, so it’ll be next weekend. I got so many requests from buy, sell, and trade that I have to make a schedule,” she said.

Payne’s son returned to school on Tuesday but warns that he will “be out there until dark” if he gets in trouble again.