Woman allegedly assaulted, robbed 81-year-old man in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — A 54-year-old woman is accused of assaulting and robbing an 81-year-old man in Graham, according to a press release.

Barbara Michelle Small, of Snow Camp, was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly assaulted the elderly man with a blunt object before stealing items from him.

Small is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

She is being held the Alamance County Jail on a $50,000 secured bond.