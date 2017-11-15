Winston-Salem woman fighting deportation ordered to meet immigration authorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem woman fears Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents could deport her on Thursday.

ICE told Minerva Garcia she needed to leave the country in May.

In June, she took sanctuary at a Greensboro church to avoid deportation.

In October, she was able to go home after a judge ruled that her deportation order was vacated.

Now, Minerva tells us she’s facing another hurdle. ICE agents ordering her to their office in Charlotte and she has no idea why.

“When I came back home I enjoy every little minute in my home but now with this, it's a nightmare.” Garcia said. “Definitely I am nervous and scared”

Garcia came to the United States 18 years ago on a visa and says she stayed illegally so her blind son could have more opportunities.

“If you are looking for a better life, especially for your special kid, that is not a sin,” Garcia said.

Minerva’s lawyer has applied for her to get a Green Card, which would allow her to stay here legally.

She and her supporters will hold a press conference outside the ICE office in Charlotte on Thursday.

“I feel so grateful to have all these people supporting me. It's a good feeling,” Garcia said.