Winston-Salem teen suspected of skateboarding across sports car in Tampa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPA, Fla. -- Officials are looking for a Winston-Salem teen suspected of skateboarding across a sports car in Tampa Friday night.

Tonya Halvorsrod contacted the Tampa Police Department after she discovered a video on social media of someone skateboarding across her Audi R8. The car has a price tag north of $200,000.

Tampa police are looking for 19-year-old Dalton Newbury in connection with the video. According to Fox 13, he was in town for a skateboarding event.

Detectives are investigating the case as felony criminal mischief.

She estimates that $5,000 worth of damage was done to her car.