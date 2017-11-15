Tom Petty’s lake house is up for sale – take a look inside

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Rock legend Tom Petty’s 5,300-square-foot lake house is up for sale, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Petty died in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 2 from cardiac arrest. He was 66.

His much-loved Lake Sherwood getaway near Malibu and nine miles from the Pacific Ocean is for sale, listed at $5.895 million.

Built in 1931 with walls of local fieldstone, Petty’s lake house has mountain and water views across the natural lake from almost every room and 125-feet of shorefront. The house has three bedrooms and three baths and underwent an expansion in 2004.

“Located high above the fog line, the property is guaranteed bright sunshine and cool breezes,” TopTenRealEstateDeals.com writes.

