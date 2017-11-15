× SC school cafeteria worker says students served moldy bread

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A South Carolina school cafeteria worker says some children are being served out-of-date and moldy bread at lunch, WSOC reports.

Sarah Randolph works for Southwest Food Excellence, which has a contract to provide food service to Oakdale Elementary School in Rock Hill.

Pictures show sandwich bread dated Oct. 21 that she said was being served on Monday. The bread also had mold on it.

The bread is being used for cheese sandwiches that are given to children who cannot pay for lunch. It’s considered an alternative lunch.

She said she came forward because she was forced to take a hot meal away from a child and give them a sandwich made with old bread.

“What is supposed to happen is if you wouldn’t eat it, don’t serve it, but I would probably be in a lot more trouble if I tried to throw a loaf of bread away or a whole pack of hot dog buns,” she said

Randolph was put on paid leave while the claims are investigated after she came forward and met with food service staff on Tuesday.

She was told by her employer to take down a Facebook post where she said children are being punished when parents don’t have money in their lunch account.

Oakdale school officials released a statement to WSOC:

“The stories shared with WSOC do not jive with accounts of others on the cafeteria staff at Oakdale. The date on the bread is a manufacturers ‘best if used by’ date which is different than an ‘expiration date.’ Further, bread can be frozen, thawed and then used. Essentially, this renders the ‘best if used by’ date moot. Sandwiches were made and kept as samples and have been inspected today. No mold on sandwiches. The separate issue of alternative meals provides an alternate meal to students who have a negative balance in his or her lunch account. Some schools in our district have ‘angel funds’ that are sponsored/supported by local churches. In those instances, a student with a negative balance would be provided a hot ‘regular lunch’ and the fee would be covered by the ‘angel fund.'”