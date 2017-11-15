Randolph County Schools aims to fill vacancies at hiring event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Randolph County Schools looking to fill a big need there.

There are exactly 40 full-time and part-time positions open midway through the school year and Thursday afternoon the school district will hold a hiring event at Oakhurst Baptist Church in Asheboro to try and put a dent in that number.

“It's still hard. You know, the vacancies seem to always be there in the classified positions. It's constant year-round that we are looking for folks,” said Andrea Haynes, director of human resources for Randolph County Schools.

Haynes says the biggest need right now is to find people to work outside of the classroom.

“They range anywhere from teacher assistants to custodial positions, school nutrition positions. we have some that are bus drivers,” she said.

Thursday is the first time in recent years that Randolph County Schools is partnering with Goodwill Industries to put people face-to-face with representatives from 19 schools looking to hire.

“We have these job seekers coming in and there's a pool of people that want to work. Then we see that Randolph County Schools, which is an awesome partner of ours has sustainable work, we are excited that we are able to bridge that,” said Andrea Mohammad, Asheboro Career Center coordinator.

However, Randolph County Schools aren't alone. Between Alamance-Burlington, Rockingham, Guilford, Winston-Salem/Forsyth and Randolph, there are more than 560 job vacancies.

“We want good people for all positions for all school districts across the state quite frankly. To me it's not really a competition as it is....do we open it to people who are not within our district? Absolutely,” Haynes said.

The hiring event is Thursday at Oakhurst Baptist Church in Asheboro. The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m.