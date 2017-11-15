Prepare for Thanksgiving with these unique recipes
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — You’ll have turkey and dressing and probably pumpkin pie. But this year, try a new dish for Thanksgiving.
Shannon Smith shows us a few ideas at Southern Roots in Jamestown.
Brie Wrapped in Puff Pastry with Walnuts and Fig Jam
Ingredients:
- 1 package of thawed puff pastry
- 1 package of round brie cheese
- 1⁄8 cup walnuts
- 1⁄4 cup fig jam
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Lightly grease cookie sheet
- Roll the puff pastry out slightly
- Place cheese wheel on top (leave the rind on)
- Place jam on top of the cheese
- Place walnuts on top of preserves
- Bundle Puff Pastry up and around the cheese
- Bake for 20-25 minutes
- Let cool for five minutes
- Serve with your favorite crackers
Roasted Brussel Sprout/Butternut Squash Salad
Ingredients:
- 3 cups brussels sprouts cut in half
- 4 cups of butternut squash cubes
- 1 cup olive oil
- 2 cups toasted slivered almonds
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- ½ cup maple syrup
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Roasted Brussel sprouts
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Toss the Brussel Sprouts and the Butternut Squash in the oil and then put them on two baking sheets
- Roast for 20-25 minutes
Assembly:
- In a large bowl, combine roasted brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, almonds, and cranberries, and mix to combine
- Add the maple syrup and apple cider vinegar and salt and pepper to taste
Great Aunt Margaret’s Sweet Potato Pie
Ingredients:
- 4 ounces of softened butter
- 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes
- 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 small can of evaporated milk
- 2 Tablespoons vanilla extract
- 2 Tablespoons lemon extract
- 3 beaten eggs
- 2 regular pie shells or 1 deep dish
Directions:
- Mix butter, potatoes, sugar and evaporated milk until well blended
- Add eggs and extracts; mix well
- Pour into the prepared pie shells
- Bake in a 350-degree oven for 15 minutes, reduce temperature to 325 degrees and bake for additional 30-45 minutes until set
Cranberry Apple Pecan Wild Rice
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups low sodium chicken broth
- 1 1/2 cups apple juice
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 3 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 cup wild rice blend, rinsed and drained
- 1 bunch spring onions diced
- 1 Fuji or Honeycrisp apple, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1-2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted
Directions:
- Bring broth, apple juice, Dijon, 1 tablespoon butter, and bay leaf to a boil
- Add rice, cover and reduce heat to low
- Simmer 45-60 minutes or until rice is tender
- Melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat
- Increase heat to medium-high and add onions and apples; sauté for 5-7 minutes, or until onions and apples are tender
- Add garlic and sauté for 30 more seconds
- Add rice to skillet along with cranberries and pecans
- Add apple cider vinegar a little at a time to taste if desired for more tang (I use 2 teaspoons). Toss to evenly combine
- Season with salt and pepper to taste