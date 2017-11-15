× Prepare for Thanksgiving with these unique recipes

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — You’ll have turkey and dressing and probably pumpkin pie. But this year, try a new dish for Thanksgiving.

Shannon Smith shows us a few ideas at Southern Roots in Jamestown.

Brie Wrapped in Puff Pastry with Walnuts and Fig Jam

Ingredients:

1 package of thawed puff pastry

1 package of round brie cheese

1⁄8 cup walnuts

1⁄4 cup fig jam

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Lightly grease cookie sheet Roll the puff pastry out slightly Place cheese wheel on top (leave the rind on) Place jam on top of the cheese Place walnuts on top of preserves Bundle Puff Pastry up and around the cheese Bake for 20-25 minutes Let cool for five minutes Serve with your favorite crackers

Roasted Brussel Sprout/Butternut Squash Salad

Ingredients:

3 cups brussels sprouts cut in half

4 cups of butternut squash cubes

1 cup olive oil

2 cups toasted slivered almonds

1 cup dried cranberries

½ cup maple syrup

½ cup apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Roasted Brussel sprouts

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Toss the Brussel Sprouts and the Butternut Squash in the oil and then put them on two baking sheets Roast for 20-25 minutes

Assembly:

In a large bowl, combine roasted brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, almonds, and cranberries, and mix to combine Add the maple syrup and apple cider vinegar and salt and pepper to taste

Great Aunt Margaret’s Sweet Potato Pie

Ingredients:

4 ounces of softened butter

3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 small can of evaporated milk

2 Tablespoons vanilla extract

2 Tablespoons lemon extract

3 beaten eggs

2 regular pie shells or 1 deep dish

Directions:

Mix butter, potatoes, sugar and evaporated milk until well blended Add eggs and extracts; mix well Pour into the prepared pie shells Bake in a 350-degree oven for 15 minutes, reduce temperature to 325 degrees and bake for additional 30-45 minutes until set

Cranberry Apple Pecan Wild Rice

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups low sodium chicken broth

1 1/2 cups apple juice

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons butter, divided

1 bay leaf

1 cup wild rice blend, rinsed and drained

1 bunch spring onions diced

1 Fuji or Honeycrisp apple, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1-2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Directions: