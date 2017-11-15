Officers hand out turkeys instead of traffic tickets

BILLINGS, Mont. — Drivers in Montana were surprised after police officers pulled them over and gave them a turkey instead of a ticket, according to the Billings Gazette.

On Nov. 8, police in Billings, Montana handed out Thanksgiving turkeys instead of tickets for small traffic violations.

Resident Larry Riddle was pulled over for not using his turn signal.

“I said, ‘Well, I want to commit some more violations because I need a turkey for Thanksgiving and one for Christmas,’” Riddle said.

In total, the officers gave out 20 turkeys in various areas throughout the city.