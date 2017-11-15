Officer puts together High Point police cookbook for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The daily demands of their jobs require them to be constant problem solvers -- never knowing what they will encounter on the streets.

Now, the High Point Police Department has cooked up a solution to help a cause of its own.

Members of the department came together to complete its second edition cookbook, “From Cuffs to Cupcakes: A Cooking Guide from the High Point Police Department.”

The previous cookbook, “Cookin’ with Cops” was released in 2006.

Lt. Petula Sellars helped lead both projects.

She admits she knows her way around the kitchen and has a few favorite recipes.

“It’s more than one, I can’t name just one. My shrimp and grits, I make that one on a regular basis. I think I have a chicken pot pie in there that I make on a regular basis,” she said.

This cookbook is doing more than wetting an appetite, it’s feeding a need.

The money from cookbook sales support the High Point Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.

“They’re just an organization that supports the police department in the fullest,” Sellars said.

The association helps with special moments including swearing-in and retirement ceremonies.

The association helps families in need during Christmas and even provides meals for officers who can’t be home for the holidays.

“They also help officers if they are out for illness or injury and they need some family support. It’s just great to have that extra backing,” Sellars said.

It’s a lengthy process to put the cookbook together which uses law enforcement themes including “Suspicious Soups & Salads” and “Side Arm Side Dishes,” but the hard work and creativity have become the right recipe for supporting a cause that’s important to the department.

“We’re more than just a place of employment. We are a family unit and this is just another added ingredient to our already strong family dynamic,” Sellars said.

The cookbooks are $20 and they go on sale Nov. 16 at First Baptist Church located at 405 N. Main St. in High Point.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., people will have the opportunity to taste some of the recipes in the cookbook.